UChicago team wins funding to develop AI weather forecasts for underserved areas

Millions of farmers around the world rely on rain for their crops, but don’t have access to accurate weather forecasts that could help them decide when to plant, when to harvest, what crops to plant, and when to use inputs like fertilizer, pesticides, and irrigation.

A new project funded by the Laude Institute's inaugural Moonshots program—a research competition that asks how AI should be used to solve humanity's hardest problems—aims to change that.

The interdisciplinary group, led by researchers with the University of Chicago, is working to develop AI-based forecasting technology to support farmers and citizens around the world to plan agricultural decisions, public health decisions, and avoid extreme heat.

The hope is to deliver forecasts that combine AI weather and climate models, data from developing countries, and metrics that are explicitly designed to reflect farmer and public health concerns.

“AI is redefining what’s possible in modeling the Earth system. For example, it allows for the development of faster and cheaper weather forecasts that can be tailored to local needs, making them a game changer for developing countries on the frontlines of climate change,” said project member Pedram Hassanzadeh , UChicago Associate Professor of Geophysical Sciences.

“By bridging disciplines and moving the rapidly advancing theoretical work of AI and climate scientists beyond the lab—just two years after our team helped co-develop FourCastNet, the first pioneering global AI weather model—this project will deliver transformative tools to harness this AI-driven revolution and better prepare vulnerable communities for the climate realities they face today,” said Hassanzadeh, who directs the AICE: AI for Climate program, a collaborative initiative led by UChicago's Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth and the Data Science Institute.