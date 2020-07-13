UChicago takes legal actions to support international students

The following message was sent July 13 to members of the University of Chicago community from President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee:

We write to share additional steps the University is taking in support of our international students and in opposition to the July 6, 2020 directive from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which jeopardizes the ability of our international students on F-1 visas to remain in the United States while taking classes remotely. Today, the University joined with other institutions of higher education in filing an amicus brief—a brief filed in court by a non-party to the litigation to advise the court of relevant, additional information or arguments—opposing the implementation of the July 6 directive. A hearing in this lawsuit is scheduled for tomorrow, and we will share more information as it becomes available. The University also submitted a declaration in support of a separate lawsuit filed today by the Illinois Attorney General and numerous other attorneys general challenging the July 6 directive from ICE.

As the University pursues these legal challenges, faculty and academic leaders across all divisions, schools, and the College are working to provide in-person courses to support our international students in being able to start or continue their academic programs in the U.S. if they choose. Although numerous aspects of the new directive remain unclear, the University continues to engage with colleagues across campus, professional associations, and peer institutions to determine how we can best help international students to pursue their objectives. We will continue to update our community on major developments.