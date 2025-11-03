UChicago students explore the frontiers of physics and climate modeling

Finding dark matter is a major goal of scientists around the world—and now also undergraduates at the University of Chicago. This past summer, third-year student Rodrigo Spinola Castro was one of the College students who contributed to scientific progress at the national laboratories, through a project working to develop technologies to detect dark matter at Fermilab.

Though crucial to our understanding of physics, dark matter presents a wide range of unique obstacles that make it challenging to study. Since it has never been directly detected, scientists have developed various theories about what it could be. While most dark matter searches are done underground, shielded from the environment and background radiation, one team at Fermilab is taking their hunt to the reaches of space.

Spinola Castro worked with the DarkNESS CubeSat team to develop hardware for an instrument that will search for two signatures of dark matter that can only be studied from space. The instrument consists of four skipper-CCDs, an ultra-sensitive detector that has been used to set world-leading dark matter limits in underground experiments.

Taking this technology to space comes with a number of challenges that the DarkNESS team must solve before its upcoming launch next year. A small satellite only has so much power available—38 watts, to be exact, not even enough to run a toaster—and so the team had to design a method to cool the instrument in space and maintain its temperature without using up all the available energy.

The detectors are cooled by a cryocooler that is powered and controlled by a credit-card-sized electronic board that Spinola Castro designed and built.

“As a physics major, I didn’t have much experience with electronics,” said Spinola Castro. “However, over the course of the summer I realized how much I really liked building these things and contributing to the work of the team at Fermilab.”

The DarkNESS CubeSat will search for two telltale signs of dark matter, hoping to shed light on one of the universe’s greatest mysteries. By building and flying the small satellite, the team is developing a platform to test new detector technologies that could play a role in future space observatories.

Finding patterns in chaos

While Spinola Castro works to build a tool to detect dark matter in space, third-year student Defne Erdogan has turned her attention to atmospheric modeling, working with AI systems that could predict weather patterns.

At her internship at Argonne National Laboratory this past summer, she helped build advanced machine learning models that can replicate expensive weather simulations at a fraction of the cost. This could boost scientists’ ability to conduct effective daily forecasts.

“Physical simulations are really important, but doing those simulations is computationally expensive,” said Erdogan. “These [models] reduce the high cost of simulations by using machine learning models to make predictions.”

In particular, Erdogan worked on diffusion models, which are often used in cutting-edge image generation. But instead of creating art, Defne is teaching computers to forecast storms.

“You can take weather data and then apply noise to it until it becomes all noise,” Erdogan said. “Then, you can train a neural network to reverse it to predict the weather.”

It's like teaching someone—in this case, an AI system—to restore photographs by first showing them how to clean up deliberately damaged images. Once they master the restoration process, they can generate realistic-looking photographs from distorted, “noisy” images. Erdogan applies this same technique to weather data, training AI systems to clean up noise and generate realistic weather patterns.

Though her focus is on weather, the modeling techniques Erdogan is implementing could transform scientific computing across disciplines. By making the most demanding simulations computationally cheaper, it could even unlock insights in areas like nuclear fusion or galaxy formation.