UChicago researchers re-create sense of touch and motor control in paralyzed patient

Using virtual reality

“Manipulating the VR arm is very exciting because when I first started doing it, I tended to try and move my own arm,” said Imbrie. “Now I’ve learned that just thinking about moving it makes it function a lot better. Sometimes when I’m learning to do a new task with the virtual arm and hand, I have to think about how I’d move my real hand and arm just to put it in my mind, so I can imagine doing it with the virtual arm. Sometimes I lose control of the virtual arm, so I hum to myself or close my eyes and rethink how to do it. It’s exciting. There’s a lot of different methods I try to make things work when they’re not working so well.”

During his four-hour-long test sessions, Imbrie performs activities that seem repetitive—with a VR headset slipped over his eyes, he uses his mind to move a floating hand in a virtual reality environment. For this activity, he reaches to pick up a cup from a table, moves it to align with a target presented by the system, and sets it back down. Later, Imbrie will concentrate as the researchers feed his brain sensory information as he reports on where he feels the sensation and what it feels like.

“There are 62 different channels that all affect my sense of touch in a different place,” Imbrie explained. “I feel some of it on the surface in some places, or maybe deep, like underneath the fingernail. And there are distinct differences to the feelings, too—like for the ones that are at the very top of my finger, on the surface, it feels like a paperclip, or a needle pushing on it. But this other one on the edge of my thumb, it feels like when I’m reaching into the evergreens to clean out the needles, and they’re poking at me.”

Even just a few short months after his surgery, Imbrie has progressed rapidly in the study.

“Scott can do a variety of different tasks right now,” said Downey. “He can reach and position the hand in space, grasp and move objects, and even grasp objects with varying amounts of force. He’s also doing sensory tasks, which involve us stimulating his brain and he reports what the sensations feel like, how strong they are, whether they’re tingling or feel like pressure. We’re using this to figure out exactly how we can change the way we stimulate the brain in order to change the sensation Scott feels, and try to make things feel as though his hand were touching a natural object.”

All the data from these repeated trials is then fed into modeling systems that the research team uses to help refine the computer programs that translate Imbrie’s thoughts into movement and provide him with a sense of touch. The hope is to use this information to inform not only future work with Imbrie, but also future studies and—eventually—to develop technologies that can be widely and regularly used by people who are paralyzed or missing limbs.

“All the sensory signals that come from the hand give you information about the objects that you interact with and your interactions with them,” said Bensmaia, the James and Karen Frank Family Professor of Organismal Biology and Anatomy. “Our goal is to confer to the users of these robots the dexterity with which we are endowed with our own native hands. On the motor side, we want to understand how the brain naturally controls the hand. How can we speak the language of the brain and be able to recognize that language when moving this robotic hand? On the sensory side, when we touch something, how is it that the nervous system responds to that? And how does that neural response give rise to a perceptual experience?”

While the investigators hope to find additional quadriplegic subjects who may be interested in participating in this study, they recognize not all candidates will have the same level of functionality as Imbrie. Imbrie has been an ideal candidate for this trial because of his preexisting spinal cord injury, limited use and sensation of his hands, and willingness to dedicate time to the study—he’s in the lab for 15 hours a week doing experiments.

What’s more, he loves the work.

“Scott is a gift,” Bensmaia said. “He is someone with unbridled enthusiasm, and he is so generous and so positive and so motivated. He came, he had these implants put into his brain, and the next day he was like, ‘When can we get started?’ He has just hit the ground running and is great at everything already.”