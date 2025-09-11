UChicago researchers map entire subcontinent for sustainable development

Using the first complete dataset of more than 415 million buildings across 50 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, researchers at the University of Chicago have created an unprecedented approach to urban development—down to each street block.

The new analysis, published this week in Nature, pinpoints where rapidly developing nations lack “last mile” infrastructure and access to public services. It uses high-resolution data to measure street access to each building across the subcontinent, showing how connectivity to infrastructure influences traditional measures of development, such as basic water and sanitation services, or educational and economic opportunities.

“When you look at developed cities you see something universal: Every building has street access, no matter if your city is a grid like Chicago or curvy like Rome,” said Luis Bettencourt, a UChicago professor of ecology who led the study. “These connections give people access to water, sanitation and garbage disposal, and an address to register for school or where the fire department can find them in an emergency.”

But rapidly growing cities can struggle to build necessary infrastructure, especially in informal settlements, or slums.

“These disconnections lead to a range of problems for residents, holding back their development and that of their cities,” Bettencourt said. “This paper shows how we can measure and then begin to address those deficits for each household in every building, anywhere in the world.”

Localizing development, block by block

The United Nations estimates that more than 1.1 billion people worldwide live in informal settlements that lack basic services. In 2015, the U.N. made poverty reduction and slum eradication one of its Sustainable Development Goals, a global blueprint for improving health and education, reducing inequality and spurring economic growth.

The sheer scale of the problem makes it nearly impossible to know where to begin. One approach has been “localization,” or acting at the neighborhood level where development is tied to identifiable places and households.

Using data for every building and street, Bettencourt and his co-author Nicholas Marchio, a research data scientist at the Urban Science Lab at UChicago, show that localization is possible down to the block level.

They combined the first complete census of buildings in sub-Saharan Africa, created by digital mapping company Ecopia, street network data from OpenStreetMap, and population and demographic data from other sources to build the Million Neighborhoods Africa map.

This interactive map lets users drill into individual blocks to see estimates of infrastructure access for each building, population statistics and the total number of buildings versus land. This provides a new perspective on every city and town in the subcontinent, from Lagos to Johannesburg to Nairobi and everywhere in between.

Bettencourt and Marchio calculated every building’s access level as the length of the shortest path to any street boundary. The maximum number of buildings necessary to pass to get to the street from the block’s least accessible building is its block complexity. This number—called the k complexity—represents how difficult it is to provide street access to each of the block’s buildings.