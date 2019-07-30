UChicago releases progress report on Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

The University of Chicago has released a report on the progress of the campus-wide Diversity & Inclusion Initiative, detailing programs, policies and resources that have been developed over the last year and a half.

The report provides an update on the steps the University has taken, aimed at creating a climate that allows all faculty, students and staff to fully engage in the life of the campus. The many steps being taken include efforts to create more inclusive classroom environments and increase the diversity of UChicago faculty, as well as resources such as the D+I Studio, which supports units in designing human-centered services and programs; and the D&I Planning Toolkit, which provides activities to help people make their units more diverse and inclusive.

The Diversity & Inclusion Initiative was created in response to results of the 2016 Campus Climate Survey. It is based on recommendations from the faculty-led Diversity Advisory Council.

The full report can be read here.