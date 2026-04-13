UChicago Press awards top honor to Sarah Newman for ‘Unmaking Waste’

The University of Chicago Press awarded the 2026 Gordon J. Laing Award to Assoc. Prof. Sarah Newman for her book Unmaking Waste: New Histories of Old Things. President Paul Alivisatos presented the award at a gala reception on April 8 at the David Rubenstein Forum.

“Unmaking Waste is an insightful work, exposing at once the particulars by which human societies and civilizations have grappled with waste and what their conception of it reveals of their own position in the material world,” said Alivisatos. “It is a wonderful example of a UChicago mind in top form.”

Each year, the Laing Award is presented to the faculty author, editor, or translator whose book has brought the greatest distinction to the Press. Books published in 2023 and 2024 were eligible for the 2026 award.

In Unmaking Waste, Newman draws on archaeological finds, historical documents and ethnographic observations to examine what people have considered to be “waste” and how they interact with it from prehistory to the present day.

Newman shows how conceptions of waste have shaped reuse and renewal in ancient Mesoamerica, early modern ideas of civility and forced religious conversion in New Spain, and even the modern discipline of archaeology. Unmaking Waste reveals that waste is not—and never has been—an obvious or universal concept.