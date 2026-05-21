UChicago physicists figure out how to reduce formation of ‘viscous fingers’

When they reach the bottom of a soap dispenser, frugal handwashers might try adding water to the bottle to push out the last bit of soap. But usually, the water drills right through the soap and jets out an only slightly sudsy splash. This happens because when you push a less viscous fluid like water into a more viscous fluid like soap in a confined space, the place where the two fluids meet can be unstable, and the runnier liquid might find a path of least resistance. If you looked very closely, you might see tiny protuberances form at the place where the fluids touch, in a phenomenon physicists call “viscous fingering.” In certain types of confined spaces, the fingers form a branching pattern.

“The viscous fingering instability is one of the most-studied examples of pattern formation, consistently yielding new insights and variations into the formation of branched structures in the natural world, such as rivers splitting into smaller streams,” said Sidney Nagel, Stein-Freiler Distinguished Service Professor of Physics. In a new study published in Science Advances, Nagel’s team discovered that changing the shape of the interface where the fluids touch can delay onset and slow the growth of the branches—promising improved efficiency for industrial and environmental processes. Shapeshifting When one fluid meets another in a confined space, the stability of the interface depends on a few factors: how easily the fluids mix, the difference in their viscosity and how fast the fluids are moving. If the interface becomes unstable, it gets wavy and fingers form. This reduces efficiency in a lot of scenarios. For example, companies use carbon dioxide to push oil out of reservoirs—but if the interface becomes unstable and forms fingers, the gas can shoot straight through the oil to the extraction well. Engineers are then pumping up gas, leaving oil in the ground. To better understand the problem, Nagel’s team wanted to delve deeper into the fundamental rules that underscore finger formation. For fluids that don’t readily mix, such as oil and water, surface tension serves as a sort of skin, helping to stabilize the edge between them. On the other hand, for miscible fluids—which can dissolve together into a uniform solution—there is little to no surface tension. This would suggest greater instability, yet sometimes fingers never develop. Why?