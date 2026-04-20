UChicago physicist Clay Córdova awarded 2026 New Horizons Prize in Physics

University of Chicago physicist Clay Córdova has been named a recipient of the 2026 New Horizons in Physics Prize for his work in quantum field theory.

He was recognized alongside three colleagues: Thomas Dumitrescu of UCLA, Shu-Heng Shao of MIT, and Yifan Wang of New York University.

The New Horizons prize, which is given to early-career scientists and mathematicians who have already made a substantial impact on their fields, includes an award of $100,000.

The prizes are part of a larger set awarded by the Breakthrough Prize Foundation and its founding sponsors: Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri and Julia Milner, and Anne Wojcicki. Sometimes referred to as the “Oscars of Science,” the Breakthrough Prizes are presented annually in the fields of life sciences, fundamental physics and mathematics.

Córdova and his colleagues were cited for “generalizing the notion of symmetry in various ways, and for exploring the consequences of these generalized symmetries, in quantum field theory, particle physics, condensed matter physics, string theory, and quantum information theory.”

“I am very happy to receive this prize!” Córdova wrote. “It means a great deal to have this work recognized, because it grows out of deep questions about quantum field theory, symmetry, and phases of matter that I have been lucky to explore with my wonderful collaborators.

“Most of all, it encourages me to keep pursuing ambitious ideas at the frontier of theoretical physics.”

Córdova is a theoretical physicist focusing primarily on quantum field theory, a unifying framework for a broad array of physical phenomena. His research has involved aspects of particle physics, condensed matter physics, and quantum gravity, as well as related topics in mathematics.

Córdova holds a PhD in physics from Harvard University. Prior to joining UChicago, he was a Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows and a Long-Term Member at the Institute for Advanced Study.