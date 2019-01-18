UChicago panel discussion in Davos, ‘Leading Change,’ to be webcast Jan. 22

The University of Chicago and the Booth School of Business will host a Jan. 22 event in Davos, Switzerland that will feature leading scholars and business leaders discussing how they manage complex organizations in changing times.

The panel discussion, titled “Leading Change,” will begin at 10 a.m. CST and will examine how to innovate and execute in a rapidly shifting landscape, how to support organizations’ enduring values, and what it takes to be a leader in the 21st century. The event will be streamed live here.

The speakers will include President Robert J. Zimmer; Prof. Raghuram Rajan of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business; University of Chicago Trustee Satya Nadella, MBA’97, CEO of Microsoft, Inc.; and Xin (Shynn) Zhang, CEO and co-founder of SOHO China. University of Chicago Trustee David Rubenstein, JD’73, co-founder of The Carlyle Group, will moderate the discussion.