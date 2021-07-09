UChicago mourns loss of rising fourth-year student Ilan Naibryf

Editor’s note: The following message was sent July 9 to members of the University of Chicago community from Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and Dean of Students Michele Rasmussen.

In this challenging week for our community, we regret to bring you more difficult news. Today, the University of Chicago learned that Ilan Naibryf, a rising fourth-year student in the College, is confirmed to be among those who died in the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida, on June 24.

The University is profoundly saddened to lose this member of our community. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ilan’s family, friends, and the many who watched news reports that he was missing. We all had hoped that Ilan would be found safe. The news of his passing is incredibly painful.

Ilan was a scholar, entrepreneur and admired campus leader. The second person in his family to attend the College, he was a physics major with a minor in molecular engineering and was active within the campus community. He also was co-founder and CEO of STIX Financial, a 2021 College New Venture Challenge finalist, served as president of the Chabad House student board, was a former member of the men’s track and field team, and was active in recreational soccer. He will be greatly missed.

We recognize the grief Ilan’s passing brings to our community. Ilan was a valued student and friend, and the devastating news of his death closely follows the passing of another College student on July 4.

As we mourn this loss, we remind you that University support and resources remain available to assist all members of our community with coping in challenging times. Counselors at UChicago Student Wellness are available by phone at 773-702-3625. Students may also visit the Student Wellness website to learn more or schedule an appointment, and Academic Advisers and Religious Advisers are available to talk with students. Assistance for faculty and staff affected by this tragedy is available through Perspectives, which can be reached any time at 800-456-6327.

Our thoughts continue to be with all affected by this sorrowful tragedy.