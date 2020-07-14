UChicago message on ICE rescinding visa restrictions for international students

The following message was sent July 14 to members of the University of Chicago community from President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee:

The University of Chicago welcomes today’s announcement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has agreed to rescind its July 6 directive, which jeopardized the ability of international students on F-1 visas to remain in the United States while taking classes remotely. This means that the previous ICE guidance, allowing international students to take classes remotely in the U.S. or abroad while maintaining their visa status, remains in effect.

The University actively challenged the July 6 directive, submitting amicus briefs in support of lawsuits filed in U.S. District Courts in Massachusetts and the District of Columbia as well as providing a declaration in support of the lawsuit brought by the Illinois Attorney General and other attorneys general opposing the directive. We commend the hard work of students, faculty, and administrators throughout campus for their multifaceted efforts to support our international students.

We are committed to ensuring that our international undergraduate, graduate, and professional students can fully participate in the intellectual life at the University. Students with additional questions may reach out to Nick Seamons, Director of the Office of International Affairs.