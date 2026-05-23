UChicago men’s tennis team wins NCAA title—its third in five years

For the third time in five years, the University of Chicago men’s tennis team are NCAA Division III national champions.

The top-ranked Maroons (23-3) defeated No. 2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) in a thriller on Friday, 4-3, clinching the title in the final and deciding singles matchup.

With the match tied at 3-3, UChicago fourth-year Emil Grantcharov earned the deciding victory, rallying to win the last two sets against CMS’s Warren Pham, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Pham had rallied from down 5-1 in the final set to make it 5-4, but Grantcharov made a huge serve on match point to seal the national championship.