UChicago men’s tennis team wins NCAA title—its third in five years

Maroons clinch back-and-forth battle in final and deciding match

For the third time in five years, the University of Chicago men’s tennis team are NCAA Division III national champions.

The top-ranked Maroons (23-3) defeated No. 2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) in a thriller on Friday, 4-3, clinching the title in the final and deciding singles matchup.

With the match tied at 3-3, UChicago fourth-year Emil Grantcharov earned the deciding victory, rallying to win the last two sets against CMS’s Warren Pham, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Pham had rallied from down 5-1 in the final set to make it 5-4, but Grantcharov made a huge serve on match point to seal the national championship.

CMS took an early lead, claiming the point in doubles. In singles play, UChicago third-years Michael Choi, Christian Liew and Ajer Sher all claimed victories, setting up Grantcharov’s deciding win.

The matchup was a rematch of the 2024 national championship, which UChicago won. The Maroons also won the 2022 title.

With the win, UChicago claimed its 11th overall team national championship.

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