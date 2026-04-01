For UChicago Law, the Supreme Court tariffs case was a tale of two alumni

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that sweeping tariffs imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump were unlawful, two Law School alumni found themselves at the center of the landmark decision—one as the business owner whose company challenged the tariffs, the other as a constitutional scholar helping argue the case. Rick Woldenberg, JD’86, is the CEO of the educational products company Learning Resources. Meanwhile, Michael McConnell, JD’79, is a professor of law at Stanford University, a former judge on the 10th U.S. Court of Appeals and, before that, was on the faculty of UChicago Law. In Learning Resources v. Trump and V.O.S. Selections v. United States, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the administration exceeded its authority by imposing sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The 1977 statute allows the executive branch to respond to national emergencies but does not explicitly authorize tariffs. Together, their efforts helped produce a decision holding that absent exceptional circumstances or a clear congressional delegation, the power to impose taxes and tariffs belongs to Congress—not the president. And while the decision dealt a major blow to a signature policy of the Trump administration, neither alum was motivated by politics. McConnell, a conservative legal scholar who was appointed to the bench by former President George W. Bush, was drawn by the important constitutional issues the case presented. For Woldenberg, “it was business, not politics.” A business owner takes on the tariffs The case for Woldenberg began not in a courtroom but in the day-to-day realities of running a family business. Northern-Illinois-based Learning Resources, which manufactures educational toys and classroom materials, employs 500 people. Woldenberg joined the company in 1990, when, after graduating UChicago Law and four years of private practice, he opted to join the multigenerational business that his family had founded in 1916. Like many consumer-goods companies, Learning Resources relies heavily on imported products and components. When the tariffs were announced, the financial consequences were immediate.

“Based on our 2025 budget, and the rates that prevailed at peak that week, I determined that on a run rate basis they were asking us to pay $100 million a year in taxes,” Woldenberg said. Even after tariff rates shifted, the burden remained extraordinary. “Our marginal tax rate, with IEEPA tariffs thrown into regular tariffs and duties, federal taxes and state taxes, was in excess of 100 cents on the dollar,” he said. “Make a dollar, pay more than a dollar in taxes—you’re not going to stay in business for long.” Initially, Woldenberg searched for existing litigation he could support. But when other plaintiffs withdrew from a planned lawsuit, the case suddenly lacked anyone willing to challenge the tariffs. Rather than step aside, he moved forward himself. “So, I’m not part of a group,” he said. “I am the group.” The decision was driven partly by economics—but also by responsibility. “Hundreds of families living in the Chicago area depend on our family enterprise for their livelihood,” he said. Facing that reality, Woldenberg felt compelled to act. “You don’t know in your lifetime when you’re going to be called upon,” he said. “I felt as if my values were being tested … I felt that I would be better off taking the risk than not.” A separation-of-powers question While Woldenberg entered the litigation as a business leader confronting an existential financial threat, McConnell came to the case from the world of constitutional law—as a scholar, former federal judge and veteran Supreme Court advocate.