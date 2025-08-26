UChicago Law to launch AI Lab

This fall at the University of Chicago Law School, students won’t just study AI tools—they’ll build one.
That’s thanks to a new course called the AI Lab, which will guide students through creating a legal-tech tool to be released to potentially millions of people, with the goal of helping them better navigate tenant-landlord law.
“It’s unlike anything we have ever done,” said William H. J. Hubbard, the deputy dean and Harry N. Wyatt Professor of Law. “This initiative is not merely about helping students understand how to use AI tools in their legal work—it’s about creating AI tools so that students are standing in the shoes of a tech entrepreneur.”
Hubbard is chair of the Law School’s AI committee, which for the past two years has been keeping a pulse on AI use in the legal profession and finding ways to incorporate it into the curriculum.
The AI Lab is just one initiative to come out of these efforts—and it’s perhaps the most innovative one yet.
“We want our students to be prepared to succeed professionally in the intersecting space of AI and the law, which is only going to keep growing,” said Hubbard. “This new opportunity will allow students to learn about it in a very immersive, hands-on way, and from an expert who has tangible experience.”
That expert is Kimball Dean Parker, JD’13, a lawyer turned legal-tech entrepreneur and a former student of Hubbard.
Parker is the founder and CEO of SixFifty, a tech company that helps businesses stay compliant with employment law. It does this with a library of automated legal documents and a specialized AI database to summarize employment laws for every jurisdiction.
“We used something called ‘retrieval augmented generation’ to instruct the AI to not look at the internet and only look at our database of employment law information to answer questions from our customers,” Parker said, describing his process.
How the lab works
The AI Lab will follow a similar model to what Parker created in SixFifty, except the legal focus will be the rights of renters nationwide.
Students enrolled in the lab will spend the Autumn Quarter building a database of meticulously researched summaries around that area of the law. The workshop will challenge students to approach the project with an entrepreneurial mindset as they learn what goes into making a legal-tech product.
Part of that will involve determining scope of need. For that, students will interview people to understand their questions on the topic to make sure the tool they create is useful to general users.
“Generative AI is like a blender,” explained Parker. “The better the ingredients you put into the blender, the better the end-product will be. So, we’ll create a top-tier database of legal summaries and put it into our AI blender—and by the end of the course, we’ll release it to the public.”
The final product will be an AI chatbot focused on the rights of renters—something like ChatGPT but much more accurate and reliable. This product would serve users who need legal help but for financial reasons or otherwise do not have access to a lawyer.
“Every single state has different rules and laws around renter rights, and a lot of the information is very hard to find and in language that’s not easy to understand,” said Parker. “The goal is to create a tool that makes the law—in this case, landlord-tenant law—accessible to renters and landlords. There’s potential here to make a real impact on people’s lives.”
It’s not the first time Parker has developed a law school tech program geared for access to justice.
At Brigham Young University’s J. Reuben Clark Law School, he taught a course in which he and students developed a legal-tech tool to improve access to justice. However, that tool was not AI-based, making the AI Lab at UChicago Law—one of just a few intensive programs of its kind around the country—a leap forward in terms of technology.
Students ‘in the sandbox of AI’
Learning how to use an AI tool as a lawyer is one thing—but learning how to build one is quite another.
With AI now embedded into almost every research platform that lawyers and soon-to-be lawyers will use, said Parker, it’s crucial for law students to understand the nature of the technology.
“AI is like putty—you have to play with it to understand it,” he said. “The AI Lab is an opportunity for students to play in the sandbox of AI, to get hands-on experience with the defining technology of our age. “
Learning how to interact with AI while grasping its limitations will help students to better leverage the technology, Parker said, adding that it’ll also make it easier to learn any similar tool encountered in the future—even ones that may not exist yet.
He said the Law School was well-suited to this kind of forward-thinking approach.
“UChicago Law is a hotbed of ideas and innovation,” said Parker. “It has the smartest students and a renowned faculty. It’s the perfect place for this kind of project. I’m excited to dive in and see what we can create.”
This article was originally published on the UChicago Law website.