UChicago Law to launch AI Lab

This fall at the University of Chicago Law School, students won’t just study AI tools—they’ll build one.

That’s thanks to a new course called the AI Lab, which will guide students through creating a legal-tech tool to be released to potentially millions of people, with the goal of helping them better navigate tenant-landlord law.

“It’s unlike anything we have ever done,” said William H. J. Hubbard, the deputy dean and Harry N. Wyatt Professor of Law. “This initiative is not merely about helping students understand how to use AI tools in their legal work—it’s about creating AI tools so that students are standing in the shoes of a tech entrepreneur.”

Hubbard is chair of the Law School’s AI committee, which for the past two years has been keeping a pulse on AI use in the legal profession and finding ways to incorporate it into the curriculum.

The AI Lab is just one initiative to come out of these efforts—and it’s perhaps the most innovative one yet.

“We want our students to be prepared to succeed professionally in the intersecting space of AI and the law, which is only going to keep growing,” said Hubbard. “This new opportunity will allow students to learn about it in a very immersive, hands-on way, and from an expert who has tangible experience.”

That expert is Kimball Dean Parker, JD’13, a lawyer turned legal-tech entrepreneur and a former student of Hubbard.

Parker is the founder and CEO of SixFifty, a tech company that helps businesses stay compliant with employment law. It does this with a library of automated legal documents and a specialized AI database to summarize employment laws for every jurisdiction.

“We used something called ‘retrieval augmented generation’ to instruct the AI to not look at the internet and only look at our database of employment law information to answer questions from our customers,” Parker said, describing his process.

How the lab works

The AI Lab will follow a similar model to what Parker created in SixFifty, except the legal focus will be the rights of renters nationwide.

Students enrolled in the lab will spend the Autumn Quarter building a database of meticulously researched summaries around that area of the law. The workshop will challenge students to approach the project with an entrepreneurial mindset as they learn what goes into making a legal-tech product.