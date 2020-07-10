UChicago to join amicus brief opposing restrictions on international students

The following message was sent July 10 to members of the University of Chicago community from President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee:

This week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced plans to impose restrictions on international students with F-1 visas, jeopardizing the ability of international students who are taking classes remotely to continue their academic pursuits in the United States. As we wrote to the campus community on July 8, we firmly oppose this new measure and are committed to supporting our international students.

We understand that the new restrictions are causing deep uncertainty and concern, and are working quickly to respond to this challenge. In addition to the efforts we are undertaking internally to help meet the needs of our international students, we are working externally to oppose this new measure. Specifically, the University is planning to join an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit filed this week challenging the new restrictions on international students. We are also working closely with peer institutions, professional associations, and others to evaluate additional legal challenges and legislative solutions.

International students have made a profound impact on the University of Chicago since it was founded. We will continue to examine ways to support our international students, and the University’s Office of International Affairs will regularly post information on new measures and guidance as it becomes available.