UChicago to host U.S.-China forum on Nov. 1-2

The University of Chicago will host its fourth annual U.S.-China Forum on Nov. 1-2, during which academic and policy leaders from the United States and China will gather for a series of discussions and debate.

Organized by the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics in collaboration with UChicago Global and supported by the China-U.S. Exchange Foundation, the forum will explore topics including China’s global economic strategy, risks associated with its financial stability, and trade dynamics between the U.S. and China.

As a leading intellectual destination for rigorous dialogue on timely issues, the University of Chicago is an ideal platform for discussion and debate on China’s role in the world, and this year’s forum comes at a very relevant time. China’s global economic footprint is large and growing, and it is undergoing a transformation that has ripple effects for economies around the world. At the same time, there has been significant escalation in economic tensions between the U.S. and China—the world’s two largest economies—that also impact global markets.

The two-day event will feature a number of panels, including Prof. Michael Greenstone, director of BFI, moderating a discussion on the role of business in U.S.-China relations with former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and Tom Pritzker, executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Profs. Lars Peter Hansen and Raghuram Rajan talking with Wang Yanzhi, president of the Silk Road Fund, about China’s role in global finance and trade; Robert Rubin, former secretary of the U.S. Treasury, leading a talk about China’s economy with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Prof. Anil Kashyap and others; and Max Sieben Baucus, former ambassador of the U.S. to China, and Zhou Wenzhong, former secretary-general of Boao Forum for Asia, examining diplomacy and trade.

The event also comes as the University launches a new Hong Kong campus, which will further strengthen UChicago’s ties with academic and thought leaders throughout China. The Becker Friedman Institute also will launch a dedicated research initiative in China this fall, which aims to build new research partnerships between UChicago faculty and colleagues at prestigious institutions in China.

Visit the U.S.-China Forum website for a full program for the U.S.-China Forum and a list of speakers. The forum’s events also will be webcast at uschinaforum2018.uchicago.edu.