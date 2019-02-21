UChicago to host March 13 Chicago mayoral forum on public safety

The Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago, in partnership with the University of Chicago Crime Lab and Harris School of Public Policy, will hold a mayoral candidate’s forum March 13 devoted to public safety.

The forum, which will begin at noon at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, will feature Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle appearing separately in back-to-back 45-minute segments. It will be moderated by Laura Washington, a Chicago Sun-Times columnist and ABC-7 political analyst, and will feature a panel of expert questioners who offer unique perspectives on Chicago crime.

The forum will begin with a brief overview from Jens Ludwig, director of the Crime Lab and a noted expert on crime and poverty.

Liz Dozier, a former Chicago Public Schools principal and founder and CEO of Chicago Beyond, a social impact investor that backs the fight for youth equity and justice.

Charles Ramsey, the former police commissioner of Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. and former deputy superintendent and a 30-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

Alex Kotlowitz, award-winning journalist, author and documentarian, whose latest book An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago chronicles the city’s violence through a series of moving, intimate stories.

“We hope and trust that any candidate who is offering him or herself as the next mayor will seize this opportunity to lay out their plans to address a problem of extraordinary concern to so many of our citizens,” said David Axelrod, director of the Institute of Politics.

Register for the free public event here. The event also will be webcast live here.