UChicago to host June 4 virtual forum: ‘Taking a Stand Against Racism’

The University of Chicago will host a June 4 virtual forum to examine the implications of the recent killings of black Americans, while identifying how we support each other as a community in the wake of such racist and violent acts.

“Taking a Stand Against Racism: Our Shared Values and Responsibilities” will include Provost Ka Yee C. Lee, along with members of the University community who will discuss how these experiences have affected them—and their impact on our campus, communities and country. In addition to honoring the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others lost in police-related killings, the event also will offer suggestions of how we can begin moving forward.

The online event will begin at 5 p.m. CDT on Zoom; participants can register here. In addition to Lee, scheduled speakers include: