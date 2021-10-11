UChicago first-year students meet with and learn from community leaders

Following these conversations, more than 300 UChicago students additionally took part in one of 14 service projects supporting nonprofit organizations in the University’s neighboring communities. Projects included landscaping work, building picnic tables, painting, organizing educational materials, offering technological assistance to local seniors, park clean-up and a variety of other support. The projects were the first of many opportunities the students will have throughout their UChicago years to engage with the University’s broad network of longstanding community-based partners.

Virginia Wright, a first-year student who grew up on a farm in rural Kansas said she found the day’s activities to be “incredibly eye-opening.”

“I’m from such a small community, I never really knew that stuff like this even goes on and I’m really excited to start being able to give back to this community that’s already welcomed me and allowed me to go to college,” she said.

Wright was among the students in Walton’s Engage session and also heard about pathways for engaging with local K-12 schools from William H. Ray Elementary Local School Council Representative Katie Gruber. Wright volunteered with after school programs for underprivileged children in Kansas and said the workshops and exchange with community leaders during the Engage event made her eager to get involved with similar tutoring or mentoring programs on the South Side.

“At UChicago, we encourage our students to think of the city as an extension of their campus and we hope ‘Engage’ gave them, most of whom aren’t originally from here, an opportunity to understand a few of the ways that Chicagoans are working to strengthen their communities,” Shaz Rasul, executive director of Education Partnerships and the interim director of the University Community Service Center, said. “As an urban research institution, the University is in a unique position to connect our students to meaningful ways to learn from, thoughtfully engage with, and contribute to their new city and we’re excited that so many incoming students got a chance to take that first step through this event.”