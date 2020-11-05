What comes next? UChicago events to discuss 2020 election

States across the country are still counting votes, but University of Chicago faculty are already preparing to discuss how the 2020 presidential election—and the campaign that preceded it—will shape the future of the United States.

A series of upcoming events will draw from disciplines and departments across campus, and include leading experts such as presidential scholar William Howell and Institute of Politics director David Axelrod. In addition to examining the 2020 electoral map, scholars will also discuss what the outcome might mean for the future of U.S. policy.

See the events below, with all times listed in CST.