What comes next? UChicago events to discuss 2020 election

States across the country are still counting votes, but University of Chicago faculty are already preparing to discuss how the 2020 presidential election—and the campaign that preceded it—will shape the future of the United States.
A series of upcoming events will draw from disciplines and departments across campus, and include leading experts such as presidential scholar William Howell and Institute of Politics director David Axelrod. In addition to examining the 2020 electoral map, scholars will also discuss what the outcome might mean for the future of U.S. policy.
See the events below, with all times listed in CST.
- Thursday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m. — Virtual Harper Lecture: Election 2020 Debrief
Scholars from the Division of the Social Sciences will discuss their expectations heading into the election, and their thoughts in its immediate wake. Howell will moderate an interdisciplinary panel that includes sociologist Elisabeth Clemens, historian Jane Dailey, sociologist Marco Garrido, political scientist John Mark Hansen and anthropologist Kaushik Sunder Rajan. Registration is $5.
- Friday, Nov. 6, 12 p.m. — Election 2020: What Just Happened?
Howell, Anthony Fowler and Wioletta Dziuda will discuss the election and a campaign that featured unprecedented levels of early and mail-in voting. The three Harris School of Public Policy scholars co-host the "Not Another Politics Podcast."
- Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. — Axe and Friends: Post-Election Roundtable
Axelrod will look at the surprises and upsets of this election, and the voters and districts that proved to be most influential. He will be joined by Stephanie Cutter, a former deputy campaign manager for Barack Obama; Ed Gillespie, former chair of the Republican National Committee; and Bakari Sellers, a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
- Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. — Election 2020: Where Do We Go From Here?
Axelrod and Howell will join economists Katherine Baicker and Damon Jones of Harris Public Policy to examine what the next four years might mean for politics and policy. Baicker, the Harris dean, focuses on health policy, while Jones is an expert on household and public finance.