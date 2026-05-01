At UChicago event, former U.S. officials warn Iran war is ‘unraveling’ trust in NATO

Two months into the Iran war, requests from the United States to its longtime NATO partners for direct military support in the conflict have been largely declined, with some allies publicly criticizing the campaign.

At a recent event at the University of Chicago, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said the war is straining relations within the treaty organization—and could even push European allies to consider closer alignment with China.

"It will be impossible to rebuild all of this world order,” Campbell said, cautioning future U.S. administrations of long-term diplomatic consequences. “Do not expect European friends to be grateful that you’re back.”

Campbell was the principal architect of U.S. strategy toward China under the administration of former President Joe Biden. He appeared at UChicago on April 17 with former U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and moderator Prof. Robert Pape for the fifth annual Hagel Lecture on Civil Politics and International Security, hosted by the Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST).

The two veteran diplomats said the foreign policy of President Donald Trump’s administration has tested relationships with European allies—from tensions over Greenland to divisions over the war in Iran. They both described a critical need for the U.S. to rebuild the post-World War II system of rules and international institutions emphasizing diplomacy rather than war to resolve disputes.