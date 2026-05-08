UChicago chemists invent new way to swap nitrogen into molecules

One of the most common types of medicine is a category called small-molecule drugs. This includes the pills you’re used to taking, such as ibuprofen, but the category covers drugs for everything from eczema to cancer.

However, when researchers want to create a new small-molecule drug to treat disease, the process is long and complex—and it starts with making the compound itself to test it.

A new breakthrough by University of Chicago chemists shows how to easily customize molecules by swapping carbon-oxygen pairs for nitrogen atoms. In some cases, the process can be reduced from 10 steps down to just one or two.

The team hopes the finding, published April 30 in Science, could accelerate drug discovery.

“This is another strong tool in the box for the goal of being able to imagine a molecule and then make it—to assemble a molecule as a wish,” said chemist Zining Zhang, a graduate student at UChicago and first author on the paper.

Structure matters

Creating molecules from scratch is hard. It’s not like reaching into a box of loose Lego bricks. It’s more like starting from a box of already partly assembled Lego builds and cobbling those together into the structure you want—with very strict rules about how and when you can take pieces apart.

The structure you’re making matters a lot. When you’re making a drug, tiny changes—like moving a single nitrogen atom—can have huge implications in the final product. That single atom could make the difference between a drug that latches onto the right proteins in the body and one that fails.

But when researchers want to test out different versions of a molecule, to see which one works best, they have to laboriously figure out how to build each new iteration.

“So the question we try to address is, can we find a quicker way to introduce many different structural variations that contain nitrogen atoms?” said Guangbin Dong, the Weldon G. Brown Professor of Chemistry at UChicago and senior author on the paper.