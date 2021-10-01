UChicago to celebrate inauguration of President Paul Alivisatos on Oct. 29

The University of Chicago will celebrate the inauguration of Paul Alivisatos as its 14th president beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel.

The ceremony, which will be webcast live, will include welcome remarks from faculty, student, staff and alumni representatives of the University community; a poetry reading by Prof. Sirkanth Reddy, from his epic “Underworld Lit”; and musical performances featuring the work of Prof. Augusta Read Thomas. It also will feature guest speakers Carol Christ, chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley; and Prof. Steven Chu of Stanford University, former U.S. Secretary of Energy.

In his inaugural address, Alivisatos will share his vision for the future and how the UChicago community can work together to support and advance the University. Alivisatos began his tenure as president Sept. 1 after being elected to the role Feb. 25.

“This moment in the University’s long history represents an exciting opportunity to work with President Alivisatos to honor the values that make the University of Chicago a singular destination, while also identifying new opportunities to advance the University’s engagement and impact around the world,” wrote Joseph Neubauer, chair of the Board of Trustees, in a message announcing the event to the University community. Neubauer will officially introduce Alivisatos as president.

The day will begin with the traditional faculty and delegate processional, starting from the David Rubenstein Forum at 9:30 a.m. The inauguration ceremony will open with the world premiere of a musical fanfare on carillon—the first time all 72 bells in the tower will ring together. Entitled “Crescat Scientia; Vita Excolatur,” in honor of the University’s motto, the three-minute work was created by Thomas, the University Professor of Composition. The event also will include a performance of Thomas’ “double helix” for two violins, and music from the Motet Choir and the University Pipe Band.

Due to the continual shifts in health and safety guidance, in-person attendance at Rockefeller Chapel will be limited, but the ceremony will be viewable via webcast. The University also will host watch parties for the campus community at Mandel Hall and Max Palevsky Cinema; more information on those events will be available soon.

For more information, visit the new inauguration website.