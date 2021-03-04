UChicago to begin construction on the new Center in Paris in June 2021

Over the last 20 years, the University of Chicago has transformed its model for international education and studying abroad, and has pioneered vibrant research collaborations across multiple continents. The positive influences of international education and collaboration are now present in every domain of research of the University and every program of study in the College, designed in ways that reflect the University’s core traditions and contribute to the globally integrated world of the twenty-first century. With the opening of the expanded Center, the University of Chicago is poised to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic more connected with the international scholarly community than ever before, and confident that scholarly work in Paris, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East will continue to be of vital importance.

The new space will be designed by Studio Gang, the Chicago-based design practice of architect Jeanne Gang, and built in partnership with Parisian developer Icade. Featuring amenities such as an amphiteater, great room, laboratory classroom and active gardens on the ground floor and rooftop, the expanded Center will more than double the space of the current building, providing unrivaled opportunities for dynamic research and learning.

Paris is home to a number of UChicago Study Abroad programs, including multiple Civilizations sequences, mathematics, social sciences, humanities and global health. These programs have grown tremendously in both quantity and enrollment over the past few years, and the expanded building will provide further resources to help students have a transformative study abroad experience.

“The Center in Paris has offered an extraordinary platform to expand our signature faculty-led Study Abroad programs in a location that draws the interest of faculty and students alike,” said Sarah Walter, director of UChicago Study Abroad. “Demand has been so strong that some programs can only take place in alternating years due to space constraints, and new proposals are currently on hold. With the opening of the new building, we will have renewed opportunities to bring to life the creative vision of our faculty in an increasingly diverse number of disciplines.”