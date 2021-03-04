UChicago to begin construction on the new Center in Paris in June 2021

Long at the heart of the University of Chicago’s programs abroad, Paris will soon be the home to an expanded center for the University’s distinctive scholarship and education, including a new Institute for International Studies. With programs in fields from neuroscience to cinema, the University’s expanded Center in Paris will be a state-of-the-art destination for the study of a broad range of disciplines, as well as a place for students and researchers from around the world to connect.
Announced in 2019, the expanded Center in Paris will begin construction in June of 2021.
“Since its founding in 2003, the Center in Paris has been a key hub for our students, faculty and alumni to engage with life and scholarship not only in Paris, but across Europe,” said John W. Boyer, dean of the College. “The expanded Center in Europe will broaden the horizons of the University, providing additional resources for research and inquiry while making the University of Chicago an essential collaborator with research institutions across a large region that will also encompass Africa and the Middle East. Our desire is for the Center to be a place where ideas have no relationship to the limitations of passports and citizenship, but instead reference only the intrinsic creativity and imagination of those who advocate them.”