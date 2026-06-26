UChicago-backed startup hub Third Coast Foundry marks grand opening in San Francisco

“Third Coast Foundry is about creating new opportunities for university-backed founders and researchers from the Midwest to build relationships with investors and partners in the Bay Area,” said Samir Mayekar, managing director of the Polsky Center. “Our universities have deep research expertise, talented founders, and strong startup ecosystems. This shared San Francisco presence gives them another pathway to connect and grow.”

“Universities bring incredible energy,” said Lurie. “They bring new ideas and new people into our city. They strengthen the culture of innovation that has defined San Francisco for generations, and that is exactly what we want more of here in downtown San Francisco.”

The ribbon cutting included leadership from each of the eight partner universities behind the facility, as well as San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

The events brought together founders, investors, sponsors and leaders from the eight partner universities behind the hub to celebrate the launch and showcase deep tech innovation emerging from the Midwest.

The University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation celebrated the official launch of the new San Francisco-based Third Coast Foundry innovation hub on June 23 with a ribbon cutting and Midwest Deep Tech Demo Day.

Later that evening, the Midwest Deep Tech Demo Day brought 40 startups in front of Bay Area investors at the INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation . The event drew more than 200 attendees, including founders, partners, sponsors and investors that collectively manage more than $110 billion in capital.

The startups that presented are backed by the Midwest universities that are part of Third Coast Foundry, including the University of Chicago, Carnegie Mellon University, Northwestern University, The Ohio State University, Purdue University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Washington University in St. Louis. Their technologies ranged across advanced materials and manufacturing, cleantech and energy, semiconductors, robotics and spacetech, quantum, healthtech and medtech, AI and more, and included ventures founded by students, alumni, faculty and researchers.

“Tonight is the culmination of a shared effort to connect startups from the Midwest with the investors, customers, and networks that can help them scale,” said Mayekar to open the event.

Victoria “Vic” Woo of the INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation welcomed attendees and emphasized the Midwest’s strength as a region known for building durable, high-growth companies.

“The Midwest is one of the most important regions in the U.S.,” Woo said. “It is filled with builders, entrepreneurs and operators who build things that last and scale—and that’s exactly what we need today.”