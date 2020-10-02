UChicago Autumn Quarter 2020: Our Shared Commitment

Editor’s note: This message was sent Oct. 2 from President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee to members of the campus community.

As the University prepares to resume in-person classes next week, we are committed to supporting a safe and successful quarter for our community.

It will take commitment by all of us to continue limiting the spread of COVID-19. We will be sending weekly updates with the latest information on testing and other important health information. You will be receiving the first of these updates later today.

Please see the video linked below for a brief message recognizing the ongoing efforts across our campus.

We are grateful for your engagement and your effort to make sure our academic community continues to thrive.

If you have questions, we encourage you to visit the UChicago Forward website for more information.