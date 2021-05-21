A UChicago astronomer’s decades-long quest to map millions of stars

Mapping the sky

In the late 1980s, researchers knew that galaxies were clustered together according to certain patterns—what is called large-scale structure—and that these structures would reveal information about the early universe; however, they needed more data and computing power to understand these structures.

"We needed statistical measurements of the way galaxies clustered on large scales, as in billions of light years," Kron said.

In order to get the amount of data they would need, Kron and two colleagues—Don York, the Horace B. Horton Professor Emeritus of Astronomy and Astrophysics at UChicago, and Princeton University astronomer James Gunn—wanted to create a survey: a series of images and measurements of objects in a portion of the sky, that would be both big enough and precise enough to be able to constrain the clustering.

This idea was so ambitious that they knew they'd need a large collaboration with partners across the world to pull it off—an approach that was relatively novel in the field.

Today, it’s common for groups around the world to work together on large astronomy projects. But not so in the 1980s. "At the time, you would apply for observing time at a public telescope and might get six nights a year at best," York said. "And no two researchers would want to use their time the same way or take the same approach, so getting together a precise survey of one million objects was close to impossible.

"But our idea was that this would be a dedicated project with everyone pooling resources and all the data would be available to everyone involved."

The technology they'd need for their project—a camera using many charge-coupled devices (CCDs) that was 100 times more efficient than photographic plates—had recently become feasible to build, and they already had a site in mind for the telescope at a newly-built observatory at Apache Point, New Mexico.

"Rich is a real student of history, and with his knowledge of the history of astronomy and sky surveys, I think he realized the development of technology in the field was right for this next revolutionary step. It was quite visionary," said Joshua Frieman, UChicago professor and head of the Particle Physics Division at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

York, Kron and Gunn began holding what would later be called the O'Hare meetings, a gathering of scientific leaders at the O'Hare Airport. Kron, the organizer, wanted to make sure everyone agreed on the scientific goals and the approach. From those meetings, they developed a proposal and began to fundraise, recruiting supporters and institutional partners. Kron also started working with Fermilab, building an experimental group there that would contribute to the project.