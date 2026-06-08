UChicago appoints Jake Silverman as Director of Athletics and Recreation

Jake Silverman has been appointed Director of Athletics and Recreation at the University of Chicago, following a nationwide search. His appointment is effective July 15.

Silverman will provide strategic leadership for the Department of Athletics and Recreation at UChicago, which sponsors 20 varsity sports, more than 40 sports clubs and an intramural sports program with thousands of students participating annually.

Currently Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Recreation at Brown University, Silverman oversees all intercollegiate and performance programs, focusing on student-athlete wellness and performance, development, recruiting, and retention. He serves on the Athletics Executive Leadership Team and the Ivy League’s Senior Leadership group. In 2025, Silverman was named to the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse oversight committee.

Silverman’s tenure at Brown began in 2021, as Deputy Director of Athletics for Administration. Two years later, he was promoted to Deputy Director of Athletics for Intercollegiate Programs and Performance.

Prior to Brown, Silverman served for 14 years at the University of Pennsylvania, most recently as Associate Athletic Director of Operations.

“I am honored to serve the University of Chicago community, our scholar-athletes and lead the future of Athletics and Recreation for the Maroons,” Silverman said. “The University of Chicago balances national athletics success and world-class education to provide transformational experiences for student-athletes. It’s this commitment and alignment in values that immediately drew me to this exciting opportunity.”

Silverman received his bachelor’s degree in sport management from Syracuse University and his master’s degree in organizational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania.