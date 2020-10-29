UChicago announces changes to academic calendar for Winter and Spring quarters

Editor’s note: This message was sent Oct. 29 from Provost Ka Yee C. Lee to members of the campus community.

Since returning to campus for the Autumn Quarter, our University community has continued the central work of research and education while upholding safety and health as paramount priorities. I am grateful for how we have come together and supported these goals, taking the steps necessary so that every member of our community can participate in the intellectual and social life of the University, whether in-person or remote.

We are pleased with the high level of compliance and low positivity rate among our campus population so far. By continuing to abide by the Health Pact, we hope to be in a position to continue offering the opportunity for instructors, students, and staff to engage in their academic and research pursuits in-person throughout the course of the academic year.

As this planning continues, I write to share information about schedules and other preparations for the Winter and Spring Quarters.

Changes to the Academic Calendar for Winter and Spring Quarters Winter Quarter for most schools, divisions and the College will begin on January 11, 2021, instead of January 4 as originally planned. The Law School, the Pritzker School of Medicine, and some Graham School courses will start classes earlier, as originally scheduled. Winter Quarter Calendar January 11, 2021: Winter Quarter classes begin January 11 to 15: All College courses will be conducted remotely January 19: In-person instruction begins for applicable classes March 13 to 15: Reading period March 16 to 19: Final exams March 20: Winter Quarter ends Spring Break: March 22 to 26 While we do not know what the pandemic will look like in March, we are encouraging students on campus to consider remaining in Chicago for the week of Spring Break to reduce unnecessary travel. Spring Quarter Calendar March 29: Spring Quarter classes begin March 29 to April 2: All courses will be conducted remotely May 29 to June 1 (May 31 off for Memorial Day): Reading period June 2 to 5: Final exams June 6 to 11: Senior Week June 12: Convocation and Spring Quarter ends As Winter Quarter begins, all travelers should observe a period of transition before returning to campus activities. Students living on campus will be required to observe a 10-day “stay at home” directive after arriving in Chicago – following the same procedure as in Autumn Quarter – unless they are subject to the city’s 14-day quarantine. We anticipate that the restrictions imposed by the City of Chicago on travelers from many states will continue, and students who arrive from those states for Winter and Spring Quarter will need to self-quarantine for 14 days before attending in-person classes. Undergraduates will be able to move into on-campus housing starting on January 8. Housing & Residence Life will provide information about housing availability for Winter and Spring Quarters. Students with questions should contact housing@uchicago.edu.



Instructional Modes for Winter and Spring As in Autumn Quarter, many classes will include a combination of in-person and remote instruction and discussion. Others will be conducted fully remotely. Each instructor can opt to teach in any of the instructional modes.



While we intend to offer in-person classes on campus for the Winter and Spring Quarters, we remain in a dynamic COVID-19 environment and plans may change as the situation evolves. The potential for a vaccine to be available before the end of the academic year is unlikely to change our plans in the near-term. We will keep you apprised of any changes.

We thank you for your flexibility and understanding. The University community continues to rise to the challenge, and your contributions are important to supporting our academic community.