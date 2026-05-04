UChicago announces 2026 Diversity Leadership Award recipients

The Diversity Leadership Awards honor members of the University of Chicago community who advance the University’s commitment to diversity of thought, perspective and experience. This year’s awards honored programs that foster meaningful collaboration and encourage rigorous engagement.

“The 2026 Diversity Leadership Award honorees embody the spirit and power of collaborative innovation and inclusive engagement that we value deeply at the University of Chicago,” said Waldo E. Johnson Jr., vice provost for diversity and inclusion. “Their work demonstrates how diverse perspectives enrich our academic mission and serves as a reminder of our commitment to advancing a culture of respect, opportunity, and belonging here on campus and beyond.”