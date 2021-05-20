UChicago announces 2021 winners of Quantrell and Graduate Teaching Awards

As a philosopher working with first-millennium Sanskrit texts, many of which have not previously been translated in English, Arnold knows interpretation is a meditative and painstaking process. “For close readers of philosophical texts, it’s a familiar experience to find oneself unsure exactly why a challenging passage is unclear—for example, whether there is some problem of a philological sort, or whether you’ve rightly read the text only not grasped what sense it makes for it to say what it does,” Arnold said. “Especially given the bright, motivated students we’re privileged to teach here, it’s invaluable for them to see their teachers struggling to resolve such a difficulty—to see not just what the answer is, but what it looks like to struggle to arrive at one.”

Arnold believes in giving students the space to make their own discoveries. His classroom style is intended to steer the conversation only gently, using what one student called “an almost magical ability to lead his students through a coherent argumentative arc.”

But in their nomination letters for Arnold, students also described the depth of support they received over the course of their studies: not only the careful and thorough attention paid to each piece of submitted writing, but also for the personal and intellectual development of students inside and outside academia. “He genuinely cares for the minds of those whose lives come to be entwined with his own for a time,” wrote another student.

Persis Berlekamp, Associate Professor of Art History and the College

Last quarter, Assoc. Prof. Persis Berlekamp was searching for a way to challenge her students intellectually while also establishing a genuine connection with them virtually. So, she asked the students in her Authorities of Knowledge in Islamic Art course to watch the Turkish Netflix drama “Ethos.” Their task was to find an object in their home that resonated with the show, and present it on the first day of class.

“Everybody took it very seriously, it brought us directly to significant issues, and I learned so much about all my students. They really opened up to the course and to each other. It was fun,” she recalled. Berlekamp has also asked students in another course to choose a different relevant artwork to use as their Zoom background every week, creating new opportunities for discussion.