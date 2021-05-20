UChicago announces 2021 winners of Quantrell and Graduate Teaching Awards

The classroom has long been the foundation of a transformative University of Chicago education. This past year, however, students have found inspiration even without traditional classroom settings—guided by faculty who have navigated unusual circumstances with empathy, curiosity and a spirit of collaboration.
The University annually recognizes faculty for exceptional teaching and mentoring of undergraduate and graduate students through the Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Awards, believed to be the nation’s oldest prize for undergraduate teaching; and the Faculty Awards for Excellence in Graduate Teaching and Mentoring, which honor faculty for their work with graduate students.
Learn more about this year’s recipients below:
Quantrell Awards
- Assoc. Prof. Sally Horne-Badovinac
- Prof. Patrick Jagoda
- Assoc. Prof. Jonathan Lyon
- Assoc. Prof. Ada Palmer
- Asst. Prof. Blase Ur
Graduate Teaching and Mentoring Awards
- Assoc. Prof. Daniel Arnold
- Assoc. Prof. Persis Berlekamp
- Assoc. Prof. Daniel Fabrycky
- Prof. Daniel Morgan
- Assoc. Prof. Monika Nalepa
Quantrell Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching
Sally Horne-Badovinac, Associate Professor of Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology and the College
This year, a review session for Assoc. Prof. Sally Horne-Badovinac’s “Fundamentals of Developmental Biology” course ran an hour and a half long. “I missed my next meeting,” she recalled, “but it was the most fun I’d had all quarter!”
This kind of active dialogue with her students is what Horne-Badovinac values most about teaching.