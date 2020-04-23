Two undergraduate students selected as Harry S. Truman Scholars

Working toward an equitable future

Busch plans to pursue a joint JD/MPP in graduate school with a focus on economic, tech and disability policy. She hopes to continue studying the economic disparities affecting disabled communities and the contradictory nature of technological innovation.

“Disability is everywhere in the world around us. It inevitably impacts all of us through family members, friends or co-workers, yet it is often absent in our legislation and political discourse,” said Busch, a native of Minneapolis. “Over one in four people has a disability and the number continues to grow, but disabled communities are constantly overlooked and underserved.”

A joint BA/MA student studying economics and international relations, Busch’s dedication to improving the lives of people with disabilities stems from the experiences of her friends and family members with disabilities.

“I am challenged daily to rethink my notions of ableism and my part in making a more accessible world,” said Busch, who first began working with people with disabilities as a tutor in middle school. “While my role has evolved over the years, my belief in an equitable future remains strong, and I plan to devote my career to creating access and equality through public service.”

While at UChicago, Busch has continued to pursue opportunities to support disability justice through academic research, involvement in student groups and activism. She is the co-president of Axis, a disability justice-focused RSO that advocates for accessibility reform on campus and organizes tutoring and events. In response to the 2018 budget cuts in Chicago Public Schools, Busch and two fellow UChicago students founded Open Access, a nonprofit that provides workshops on special education issues and manages an online platform with resources for students with disabilities. In addition to being active in UChicago’s Institute of Politics, Busch also serves on the Office of the Provost’s Accessibility Advisory Board and the Student Government’s Student Accessibility and Disability Advisory Committee.

Busch currently works in medical anthropologist Michele Friedner’s lab researching therapy and communication methods for children who are deaf. Through a remote internship with the U.S. State Department, she also researches disability laws and policies across the globe to identify significant gaps in human rights.

This summer, in addition to an internship with Morgan Stanley’s Public Finance group, Busch will use a scholarship from the Stamps Foundation to research the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on at-risk disabled communities in the United States. Busch has worked at both the state and federal level in public policy, including with the Illinois House Majority Leader, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, the U.S. Department of the Interior and Facebook’s public policy team.

“I owe my growth and development in public service to the people I’ve met at UChicago—from my professors and TAs to other student activists on campus,” said Busch. “They've changed how I view disability justice and equity, as well as shaped my desire to pursue public policy.”