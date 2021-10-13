Three UChicago scientists named 2021 fellows of American Physical Society

Three University of Chicago professors have been named 2021 fellows of the American Physical Society for distinguished contributions to the fields of quantum physics and particle physics.

The fellowship program recognizes members who have made exceptional contributions to the physics enterprise in physics research, important applications of physics, leadership in or service to physics, or significant contributions to physics education.

Prof. Liang Jiang of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering was recognized for “innovative theoretical contributions opening new directions in quantum communication, computation, and metrology.”

Prof. Yau W. Wah of the Department of Physics was recognized for “leadership in the experimental study of rare neutral kaon decays, in particular, the search for KL to pi0 nu nu-bar, the so-called ‘golden mode’ of rare kaon decays.”

Prof. Aashish Clerk of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering was noted “for fundamental contributions to the theory of quantum optomechanical systems, quantum dissipation engineering, and other areas of quantum optics.”

Each year, no more than one half of one percent of the APS membership is recognized by their peers for election to fellow of the American Physical Society. This year, 155 fellows were selected and recognized for their contributions to science. They will be formally recognized at the society’s annual meeting.

