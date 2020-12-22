Ten cool research stories you might have missed this year

There’s been a lot going on in 2020, so nobody can be blamed for missing a few things. But amid a tumultuous year in which many pivoted to COVID-19 research, University of Chicago scholars and scientists have also been hard at work continuing to understand the planet and the universe we live in, to improve our lives, and to build a future that’s clean, safe and sustainable.

Here are a few interesting research findings from the University of Chicago in 2020:

While eating takeout one day, University of Chicago scientists Bozhi Tian and Yin Fang started thinking about the noodles—specifically, their elasticity. When they ordered pounds of noodles to experiment with, the restaurant thought they were trying to steal the recipe to open a rival restaurant. But what they were preparing was a recipe for synthetic tissue—that could much more closely mimic biological skin and tissue than existing technology.