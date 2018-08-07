Ted Petry, last known witness to pioneering nuclear reaction at UChicago, 1924-2018

Petry was one of 49 people present Dec. 2, 1942 on the squash racquets court under the west stands of Stagg Field for the reaction. He etched his name in history when he signed the wrapper of the jade-green bottle of Bertolli Chianti used to toast the achievement along with Fermi and other scientists.

“Ted Petry was a witness to history as part of the Chicago Pile-1 experiment at the University of Chicago. He saw a groundbreaking discovery first hand, playing a role in research that would change science, energy, medicine and the world,” said Angela Olinto, dean of Division of the Physical Sciences. “His presence at last year’s events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the experiment provided a unique and essential perspective on a historic moment in science.”

Petry was honored in December 2017 when the University of Chicago commemorated the 75th anniversary of the first nuclear reaction, and he was featured in The Washington Post and the Chicago Tribune, among others. Although he enjoyed the opportunity to rekindle the past, the ever-humble Petry never bragged about his unique place in history.

“My neighbors don’t know that I ever worked on the project. I just went ahead and lived a normal life and didn’t think about half this stuff,” Petry said at the time. “It was a way of life. It was just a job.”