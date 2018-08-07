Ted Petry, last known witness to pioneering nuclear reaction at UChicago, 1924-2018

In early 1942, Ted Petry was recruited out of high school to a secret government project at the University of Chicago, told only that it had “something to do with the war effort.” Little did the 17-year-old from the South Side of Chicago know that the $94-per-month job would be part of a groundbreaking experiment that ushered in the Atomic Age.
Working for Nobel-winning scientists Arthur Compton and Enrico Fermi, Petry played a small but important role in the first controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction. Working as a messenger and laborer, Petry was one of the people who worked day and night to build the 20-foot reactor of graphite and uranium known as Chicago Pile-1 where the landmark discovery happened.
The last known living person to witness one of the most important scientific experiments of the 20th century, Petry died July 28 at age 94.