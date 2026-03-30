To teach social-emotional skills, does a robot need to pretend to be human?

In a crowded fourth-grade classroom in Chicago, a new kind of tutor is shaping how children learn about empathy, conflict, and problem-solving.

These robots aren’t programmed to act like friendly classmates with invented emotions and backstories. Instead, they speak plainly, without pretense or fiction.

The research behind it, led by graduate student Lauren Wright and overseen by Asst. Prof. Sarah Sebo at the University of Chicago’s Department of Computer Science, found that honest, factual robots can effectively supplement classroom instruction—challenging conventions and illuminating a new, ethical path for educational technology.

The study was honored with the Best Paper Award at the prestigious 2026 ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction.

“We started not with a specific robot prototype, but by observing social and emotional learning instruction in Chicago Public Schools classrooms and talking with teachers about their experiences with social and emotional learning, and then starting to think about how robots might be able to supplement the amazing work teachers are already doing in schools,” said Sebo.

One-on-one learning

Social and emotional learning is a set of skills to help students recognize and manage emotions, establish solid relationships, and respond to challenges. Research has found that teaching these skills boosts long-term academic performance and mental wellness, and reduces rates of dropouts and violence, among other outcomes.

For teachers in Chicago Public Schools, social and emotional learning lessons usually mean whole-class activities delivered once a week.

In practice, however, many students tune out, and overstretched teachers would love more one-on-one opportunities.

Teachers interviewed in the study expressed concern that group social and emotional learning lessons rarely reach every child. This perspective, along with careful classroom observation and interviews, drove the research team to look for solutions.

“We wanted to create a team that would be able to uniquely design and study technology, informed by best practices in social and emotional learning education, with the input of principals, administrators, teachers and students in Chicago Public Schools,” said Sebo.