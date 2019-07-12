Tandean Rustandy elected to University of Chicago Board of Trustees

Tandean Rustandy, MBA’07, founder and chief executive of PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk, has been elected to the University of Chicago Board of Trustees. His five-year term began in May.

“Tandean has a deep commitment to the University of Chicago and its continued excellence in research, education and impact. His experience as an entrepreneur and chief executive in Asia, and his leadership in social innovation and entrepreneurship makes Tandean a strong addition to the Board of Trustees,” said Board Chairman Joseph Neubauer, MBA’65. “We welcome him and look forward to working together during this important and ambitious time for the University.”

Rustandy is founder of Indonesia-based PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk, which has grown under his leadership into one of the top-performing ceramic tile manufacturing companies in the world. The company has received numerous awards including the Green Industry Award, which is conferred annually by the president of the Republic of Indonesia.

“Tandean’s experience, leadership and global perspective will be of great benefit to the Board of Trustees. By joining the Board, Tandean continues his considerable commitment to the University of Chicago that has included support for social innovation and entrepreneurship and for scholarship that deepens understanding of global religion,” President Robert J. Zimmer said. “We greatly look forward to his expertise and insight as we work together to advance the research, education and impact of the University of Chicago.”

Rustandy is a member of the Chicago Booth Council and past member of the Booth Global Advisory Board Asia cabinet. His belief in a socially beneficial approach to business was the driving force behind his decision to support expanded research and programming in social innovation and entrepreneurship through the Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation. Rustandy has endowed the Tandean Rustandy Chair in Global Christianity at the University’s Divinity School and has supported The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex | The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong, as well as the University’s hosting of the Clinton Global Initiative University meeting in 2018.

Rustandy received his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1987, and subsequently returned to his native Indonesia to work in the timber industry before establishing Arwana Citramulia Tbk in 1993. He received a master of business administration from UChicago, attending Chicago Booth’s Executive MBA Program-Asia.

Rustandy currently resides in Jakarta, Indonesia with his wife, Susan Sujanto. They have two children, Febyan and Felicia, AB’17.