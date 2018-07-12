Studying universe requires ‘archaeology on the grand scale,’ physicist says

As director of the Dark Energy Survey, an international collaboration to map several hundred million galaxies using one of the world’s most powerful digital cameras, Fermilab scientist and University of Chicago professor Josh Frieman, PhD’89, leads more than 400 scientists from over 25 institutions across the world in the quest to unravel mysteries of the universe.

The role, he said, has given him the opportunity to work with diverse groups of people toward a common goal, a skill that comes in handy as he takes on the role of Particle Physics Division head at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

“Not only is Josh an outstanding scientist, he’s demonstrated an ability to lead a collaboration of hundreds of researchers who are situated all over the world,” said Fermilab Deputy Director Joe Lykken. “It requires a kind of cooperative spirit and skill that makes him perfect to lead one of the largest and most scientifically diverse divisions at Fermilab.”

With a physicist for a father, Frieman said physics was certainly in the air when he was growing up. But it wasn’t until he was halfway through his undergraduate career that he discovered his passion for cosmology.

“It was around 1980,” he said, “when the field was starting to go through a renaissance by marrying ideas from particle physics with cosmology so that we could make theories of the early universe. The idea of cosmology as archaeology on the grand scale—that we could make observations of the universe and use them like pottery shards to piece together the first few moments after the Big Bang—was very compelling to me. That’s how I decided to become a physicist, through the desire to understand the beginning of the universe.”

Frieman did his graduate work on cosmological theory at the University of Chicago, going on to complete a postdoctoral position at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. In the late 1980s, he returned to Illinois to join the scientific staff at Fermilab, teaching astronomy and astrophysics part-time at the University of Chicago.

Although Frieman started out in cosmological theory, as the field of cosmology evolved his interests became increasingly entangled with observations as opposed to pure theory, he said. In the late 1990s, he began working on the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, a project that later inspired him and other colleagues to develop the idea for the Dark Energy Survey.

“My career has been partly a migration or expansion from theory to observations,” Frieman said. “Though I still think of myself as a lapsed or recovering theorist. Over that evolution, I have become involved with larger and larger international collaborations.”

Frieman takes over as head of the Particle Physics Division from Fermilab scientist Patty McBride, who will become deputy spokesperson of the Compact Muon Solenoid experiment, one of the two major ongoing experiments at Europe’s Large Hadron Collider.