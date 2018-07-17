Study abroad fuels passion for exploration

Seeing history

“I have always been interested in filmmaking, so I knew I was going to be taking many videos as soon as I got to Barcelona,” said first-place video contest winner Catalina Parra. “Whenever I saw something beautiful or unique—which is easy to find in an artistic and historical city like Barcelona—I would take a short video clip of it. My idea was to compile as much footage as possible and use an upbeat song in order to cut the clips to see as much as possible in one minute. I hope my video reflects the joy I consistently felt in the vibrant city of Barcelona.”

“I took Mediterranean Civilizations at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Spanish, as well as a culture course where I learned about Catalonian history and Catalán language,” added Parra. “The courses not only helped me improve my Spanish tremendously, as I felt completely fluent by the end of the program, but also exposed me to how Spain evolved as a country. Spain, and especially Catalonia, is a region full of charged history that you are able to see as you walk along the streets. In and out of the classroom, we explored Barcelona and its impact in Spain throughout many years. It was truly special to take advantage of the city culturally and historically as we learned about civilizations and the Catalán language.”

The second-place winner was Andrew Trandai for the video “Les Villes Amoureuses.” The third-place winner was Elizabeth Myles for the video “Ah, Paris!”

Study abroad offerings include courses that fulfill general education, major and minor requirements across a range of disciplines within the social sciences, humanities and natural and physical sciences. For more information, visit study-abroad.uchicago.edu.