Study abroad fuels passion for exploration

For students in the University of Chicago’s study abroad programs, the classroom becomes temples in China, archaeological sites in the Middle East and museums in Paris.
College students’ experiences challenge who they are—and how they think—in ways that are transformative. A range of faculty-led programming blends the academic rigor and intellectual curiosity that’s central to the College curriculum with the University’s commitment to international education.
“Through their experiences abroad, College students develop new lenses through which to see and reflect upon not just their academic subjects, but also themselves,” said Sarah Walter, associate dean for international education and director of study abroad. “These opportunities give students a more diverse worldview and broader perspective that help them contribute to solving local and global challenges.”