Students tackle pressing global challenges

Fighting the opioid epidemic with digital technology

Fiduscript, a company founded by graduate student James Lott, with support from his team, Mary Joyce Rooney, Victoria Constant and Maryiam Saifuddin, is working to fight the opioid crisis in America head on.

They’re focusing on increasing access to Naloxone, a prescription medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose in a matter of minutes, by creating Naloxone Exchange—an online marketplace that allows for easy purchase, training and direct delivery of the medication.

“In 2017 we had 72,000 deaths due to opioids,” said Lott, a student at UChicago’s Harris School of Public Policy. “We knew Naloxone was a life saver, it was just a matter of getting it out to everybody.”

Getting the medication into the right hands requires an interdisciplinary approach. Lott assembled a team of developers, policy and business students to deal with the unique challenge of contending with different prescription laws in 50 states, as well as building a platform capable of taking a large number of orders. The students are also leveraging support provided by the Social New Venture Challenge and the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation’s Accelerator program.

“One of our strengths is that we’re a UChicago team connected to the UChicago community,” Lott said.

The Fiduscript team sees their mission as imperative, driven by the idea that the next generation has a duty to ensure benefits from advances in science, technology and medicine are shared in an equitable manner.