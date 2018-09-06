Students tackle pressing global challenges

From the air pollution crisis in India to the opioid epidemic in the United States, students at the University of Chicago are developing solutions to some of the most important challenges facing people today.
Such social impact projects here and at universities around the world will receive critical new support starting in October when UChicago hosts the Clinton Global Initiative University. The transformative experience brings together more than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students, including 150 students from UChicago, to meet with topic experts, academic leaders and other influential voices.
Hosting the Clinton Global Initiative University builds upon work at UChicago in social impact and entrepreneurship, including at the Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation at the Booth School of Business. Students at the University will bring to the meeting new or ongoing projects. Here are some of their stories: