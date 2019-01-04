Students tackle life’s hardest questions in new experimental courses

“How do you represent the passage of time? What is evidence? Is what we think is ‘real,’ really real?”

These are just some of the challenging questions posed in a new series of classes that provides a distinct academic experience to undergraduates.

The University of Chicago has long prided itself on intellectually rigorous and thematically eclectic courses. The new Experimental Capstone program, which Prof. Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer spearheads as director of the Stevanovich Institute for the Formation of Knowledge (SIFK), builds upon this long-standing commitment to academic exploration and interdisciplinarity, but brings its own ambitious aims.

Although wide-ranging in their scope and subject, all courses in what’s known as the XCAP program incorporate scholarship from different disciplines; cater to students from all major tracks or professional aspirations; and privilege unconventional, hands-on experiments over traditional essays and tests. The classes typically meet once a week, are three hours long, and are capped at 15 students to encourage collaboration and debate.

Because courses are exclusively offered to fourth-year students, Bartsch-Zimmer conceptualizes the curriculum as “a humanistic response to pre-professional training,” providing students the tools to use their theoretical knowledge in pursuit of real-world impact.

“It’s not about the grade; it’s about the experience. It’s about discussion among the students. It’s about the acquisition of something they didn’t have before,” said Bartsch-Zimmer, the Helen A. Regenstein Distinguished Service Professor of Classics and the Program in Gender Studies.

Bartsch-Zimmer and SIFK had interviewed fourth-year students on what would enhance their studies at UChicago, and surprisingly, everyone was in agreement: they wanted a course incorporating practice alongside traditional theory. That feedback provided the impetus for XCAP.

“The experiential model allowed us to engage with the material in a hands-on way that could not have been achieved through traditional lecture and discussion,” said fourth-year Diana Hockett, who took the first ever XCAP course last fall.