Smoking may spark lung-to-brain reaction tied to dementia, study finds

Many of the theories around this connection relate to smoking’s impact on the vascular and respiratory systems—essentially choking the flow of oxygen to the brain over decades of tobacco use. But the new study published in Science Advances points to the involvement of nicotine-triggered miscommunication.

The study adds deeper understanding to a well-documented correlation between smoking and neurodegeneration. One study from 2011 found heavy smoking in midlife was associated with a more than doubled risk of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia decades later.

Smoking cigarettes may raise dementia risk by triggering harmful chemical signals from the lungs to the brain, finds new research from the University of Chicago.

“This research establishes a clear ‘lung-brain' axis that helps explain why cigarette smoking is linked to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative risks,” said UChicago postdoctoral researcher Kui Zhang, co-first author of the new work. “By understanding [this link], we open new doors for protecting neurons from smoke-induced damage.”

The researchers found a previously unmapped route from the lungs to the mind through pulmonary neuroendocrine cells (PNECs). When exposed to nicotine, these cells release exosomes—tiny particles that transport cellular products and waste—that disrupt the iron balance in neurons, triggering symptoms often found in dementia patients.

Whether this proves to be a causal link for dementia or not, the research itself is a powerful advance in scientists’ understanding of the lungs.

“It reveals that the lung is not just a passive target of smoke exposure, but an active signaling organ influencing brain pathology,” said the paper’s corresponding author Asst. Prof. Joyce Chen, from UChicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME) and the Ben May Department for Cancer Research.

From lung to brain

PNECs are unique lung cells that blend the functions of both nerve cells and endocrine cells. Speaking the languages of both synapse and hormone, they are important sensors for the airway, but difficult to study.

“The primary challenge was the extreme rarity of PNECs, which make up less than 1% of lung cells, making them nearly impossible to isolate and study in depth,” Zhang said.

To research these elusive but important cells, the team generated induced PNECs (iPNECs) from human pluripotent stem cells in numbers large enough to research in the lab.