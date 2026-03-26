Seth Green reappointed as dean of the Graham School

Seth Green has been reappointed as dean of the University of Chicago’s Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies for a second five-year term, President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Katherine Baicker announced.

Since joining as dean in 2021, Green has strengthened the role the Graham School plays as the University’s center for lifelong learning, expanding the number of academic offerings and creating innovative programs and courses to engage with society’s most pressing challenges.

“Seth has a deep understanding of what it means to be part of a university community committed to rigorous intellectual engagement across the span of a lifetime,” Alivisatos said. “He has brought to his leadership a genuine appreciation for the Graham School’s mission and for the ways it opens the life of the mind to learners across generations.”

Green helped launch a new flagship fellowship for the Graham School, the Leadership & Society Initiative. The program helps accomplished individuals explore possibilities for the next chapter of their lives and careers through courses with UChicago faculty, as well as retreats, executive coaching and distinguished mentorship programming. Since its inception in 2023, the Leadership & Society Initiative has welcomed more than 100 fellows and has quickly become one of the top-tier programs in advanced leadership education.