Seth Green reappointed as dean of the Graham School

Seth Green has been reappointed as dean of the University of Chicago’s Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies for a second five-year term, President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Katherine Baicker announced.
Since joining as dean in 2021, Green has strengthened the role the Graham School plays as the University’s center for lifelong learning, expanding the number of academic offerings and creating innovative programs and courses to engage with society’s most pressing challenges.
“Seth has a deep understanding of what it means to be part of a university community committed to rigorous intellectual engagement across the span of a lifetime,” Alivisatos said. “He has brought to his leadership a genuine appreciation for the Graham School’s mission and for the ways it opens the life of the mind to learners across generations.”
Green helped launch a new flagship fellowship for the Graham School, the Leadership & Society Initiative. The program helps accomplished individuals explore possibilities for the next chapter of their lives and careers through courses with UChicago faculty, as well as retreats, executive coaching and distinguished mentorship programming. Since its inception in 2023, the Leadership & Society Initiative has welcomed more than 100 fellows and has quickly become one of the top-tier programs in advanced leadership education.
“By every measure, Seth’s time as dean of the Graham School has been a tremendous success,” Baicker said. “There is a rich tradition at UChicago of creating educational opportunities for learners at all stages who value deep inquiry. Seth’s leadership, dedication, and generous spirit have been invaluable for the Graham School and for the entire University, and I am thrilled that he will continue in this role.”
In partnership with faculty and staff leaders, Green helped expand the Graham School’s Master of Liberal Arts (MLA) program with a new Tech & Society concentration while also growing MLA admissions by more than 45%. The Graham School’s world-renowned Basic Program of Liberal Education for Adults program also grew dramatically, with incoming students more than doubling during Green’s tenure. The Graham School also curated new courses on timely issues ranging from climate change to democracy and disinformation.
Increasing access continues to be a priority, according to Green. Financial assistance for Graham School students has grown more than six-fold in the last five years, and Green said he remains committed to continuing to “expand access for a broad community of learners to our transformative lifelong education.”
“It has been an extraordinary privilege to work alongside outstanding faculty and staff in extending the University’s intellectual life to lifelong learners around the world,” Green said. “I am energized to continue this work and to further connect the University’s deepest thinking with individuals who are seeking wisdom across their lives.”