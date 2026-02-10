Scientists pair AI and human knowledge to tackle notoriously difficult physics question

The currents of the oceans, the roiling surface of the sun and the clouds of smoke billowing off a forest fire—all are governed by the same laws of physics, and give rise to a complex phenomenon known as turbulence. But precisely modeling this chaotic motion of fluids, encompassing many scales of time and space, has remained out of reach of scientists for more than a century.

Research by scientists with the University of Chicago has a new strategy for cracking this stubborn question, by combining fundamentals of human knowledge with the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

“In this approach, AI is not doing all of the discovering, but it is accelerating it,” said Pedram Hassanzadeh, associate professor of geophysical sciences and computational and applied mathematics at UChicago and senior author on the paper.

The team used an AI method known as equation discovery to develop a model to simulate the interactions between small eddies—circular, vortex-like currents—and large-scale ones. These interactions are critical in the workings of the atmosphere, ocean and the mantle of the Earth, among others.

When the resulting equations were close but not quite accurate, the scientists dug into the physics and math to understand what was lacking. Then they asked the AI algorithm to incorporate certain missing laws of physics into its discovery.

The result is an equation that provides a more efficient way to compute these interactions, which could potentially boost our modeling of everything from the global climate to the flows inside the sun.

The researchers also hope their approach could serve as a blueprint for how to successfully integrate AI for scientific discovery into other research applications.

The results are published Feb. 10 in Physical Review Letters.

Why turbulence is so complicated

Turbulence governs our world in ways large and small. Understanding it is vitally important for modeling everything from the motions of air around wind turbines to the behavior of atmospheric and ocean currents as climate change proceeds.