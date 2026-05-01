Scientists get best-ever look at distant planet’s surface with Webb Telescope

Astronomers have found thousands of worlds in faraway star systems, but one of the questions that’s been hardest to answer is the one that immediately jumps to any human mind: What does the planet look like?

Using data from the James Webb Space Telescope, a group of scientists including several with the University of Chicago has gotten the best-ever look at an exoplanet’s surface.

By analyzing subtle changes in light, researchers found the planet Kua’kua—which orbits a small star in the constellation Indus—has a dark, solid surface, possibly made of basalt or a related type of rock. It probably doesn’t have plate tectonics like Earth does, and very little if any atmosphere.

In addition to providing a glimpse into the planet’s physical appearance, these factors can help us understand the different types of worlds that exist in the universe. They can also narrow the search for potentially habitable planets by revealing whether they’ve ever had water, active geology, or other conditions that might support life.

“This technique can tell us about how the rocks on this planet formed and what processes shaped it over the planet’s lifetime,” said Brandon Coy, a graduate student at UChicago and co-author on the paper. “There’s a lot of cool things we can do with this data.”

The program’s primary investigator was Laura Kreidberg, PhD’16, of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, and the first author was Sebastian Zieba of the Harvard/Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

How scientists study an exoplanet’s surface

Though we now know of more than 6,000 exoplanets, they’re generally too small and far away to be directly looked at, even with the most powerful telescopes. Instead, scientists must tease out clues about these planets with clever workarounds.

One of these techniques is known as the “secondary eclipse technique.” In this method, you map the light coming from the system, then wait for the planet to dip behind the star as part of its regular orbit. The difference between the readings is the light from the planet itself. Scientists can use this data to get a sense of the molecules in the planet’s atmosphere and other details.

This technique works well for big gas planets, similar to Jupiter, that are close to their stars.

“Unfortunately, the smaller worlds are harder to see,” said Edwin Kite, associate professor of geophysical sciences at UChicago and a study co-author, “but they’re the ones most relevant to fragile carbon-based beings like us.”

Luckily, scientists have a powerful new tool on their side: “The James Webb Space Telescope has really opened up a new era in characterizing these rocky planets,” said Coy.

Kite, Coy, and the team used the telescope to focus on a planet known as Kuaꞌkua, or LHS 3844 b by its formal scientific name, which is 48 light-years away from Earth, meaning it would take 48 years to travel there even at the speed of light. Kua’kua is about twice the mass of Earth, but is much closer to its sun and zips around it faster—its “year,” the time it takes to complete a full trip around its host star, is the equivalent of 0.5 Earth days.

By analyzing data from three secondary eclipses with different models, they were able to put together a striking amount of detail about the planet.

Kua’kua’s surface appears to be very dark, most likely made up of basalt or similar rock—much like the rock you might see in Iceland or Hawaii. The planet is probably covered in a dark, weathered powder, as our moon and Mercury are. And there’s no signature in the readings for an atmosphere with carbon dioxide, or even a sulfurous one belched from volcanoes.

The color is of particular interest because a lighter-colored surface might have indicated a granite crust, which on Earth, is made in the presence of water and could also have indicated the presence of plate tectonics. It’s been theorized that Earth’s plate tectonics are key to keeping the planet's climate stable and habitable for life, so scientists are keen to understand how common they might be in the other planets of the universe.