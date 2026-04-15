Samuel Peltzman to receive 2026 Norman Maclean Faculty Award

Named for a renowned University of Chicago professor who shaped minds with his sense of duty and dedication to students, the Norman Maclean Faculty Award honors those who do the same.

As part of the 2026 Alumni Awards program, Prof. Emeritus Samuel Peltzman, PhD’65, will receive the Norman Maclean Faculty Award for his extraordinary contribution to teaching and student life at UChicago.

Established in 1997, the annual award recognizes those who carry on the spirit of Maclean, PhD’40, the acclaimed author of A River Runs Through It, who taught at UChicago for 40 years.

The awards are presented by the UChicago Alumni Association and the Alumni Board , which also have recognized eight alumni recipients for their professional achievements and service to the UChicago community. All of these honorees will be celebrated during Alumni Weekend from April 30 to May 3.

Learn more about this year’s Norman Maclean Faculty Award honoree: