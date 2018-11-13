Roger Myerson appointed inaugural David L. Pearson Distinguished Service Professor

Nobel laureate Roger Myerson has been appointed the inaugural David L. Pearson Distinguished Service Professor of Global Conflict Studies, joining The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts at the University of Chicago. The new appointment is in the Harris School of Public Policy, the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics and the College.

Myerson, who earned The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2007 for his work in mechanism design theory, in recent years has focused his scholarship on state building, conflict resolution and developing architectures for democracy which promote accountability and peaceful societies.

“The appointment builds on Roger’s engagement with and commitment to the mission of The Pearson Institute, where he has served as a faculty affiliate since its founding. In his new role, Roger will bring his field-defining research in economics and political science to matters of global conflict and resolution,” said Harris Dean Katherine Baicker in announcing Myerson’s appointment.

Announced in the fall of 2015, The Pearson Institute, along with The Pearson Global Forum, are the first research institute and annual global forum of their kind devoted solely to the quantitative study and resolution of global conflicts. They were made possible by a landmark gift from The Thomas L. Pearson and The Pearson Family Members Foundation.

"Roger Myerson is one of the most distinguished economists of his—or any other—generation. For several years, he has focused on thinking about the national security problems facing the U.S. and the governance problems facing fragile states,” said James Robinson, the Reverend Dr. Richard L. Pearson Professor of Global Conflict Studies, University Professor and The Pearson Institute Director. “His work addresses such questions as what kind of order should U.S. forces or domestic politicians try to foster in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Philippines, or other weak and conflicted states. Roger’s research on political institutions and state building is motivated by these contemporary policy challenges and embodies The Pearson Institute’s mission to unite research and policy.”