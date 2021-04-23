Rep. Andy Kim, AB’04, named speaker for UChicago’s 2021 Class Day celebration

Rep. Andy Kim, AB’04, has been named the invited speaker for the University of Chicago’s virtual 2021 Class Day ceremony on Friday, June 11. A tradition since 2017, Class Day celebrates graduating students in the undergraduate College, recognizing their accomplishments and unique contributions to the University community.

Kim was first elected in 2018 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represents the Third Congressional District of New Jersey. Kim serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Small Business. A career public servant, he has previously served at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Pentagon, State Department, White House National Security Council and as an adviser to military leaders in Afghanistan.

This year’s Class Day event will be webcast beginning at 2 p.m. CDT and also will feature remarks from students in the Class of 2021 and the presentation of College awards.

“My experience at the University of Chicago was absolutely formative to who I am as a professional and a person,” said Kim. “It’s an honor to get to speak with the next generation of leaders to come from a place so close to my heart. I look forward to being a part of such a joyous celebration.”