Rep. Andy Kim, AB’04, named speaker for UChicago’s 2021 Class Day celebration

Congressional leader to address graduating College students during Convocation week

Rep. Andy Kim, AB’04, has been named the invited speaker for the University of Chicago’s virtual 2021 Class Day ceremony on Friday, June 11. A tradition since 2017, Class Day celebrates graduating students in the undergraduate College, recognizing their accomplishments and unique contributions to the University community.

Kim was first elected in 2018 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represents the Third Congressional District of New Jersey. Kim serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Small Business. A career public servant, he has previously served at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Pentagon, State Department, White House National Security Council and as an adviser to military leaders in Afghanistan. 

This year’s Class Day event will be webcast beginning at 2 p.m. CDT and also will feature remarks from students in the Class of 2021 and the presentation of College awards. 

“My experience at the University of Chicago was absolutely formative to who I am as a professional and a person,” said Kim. “It’s an honor to get to speak with the next generation of leaders to come from a place so close to my heart. I look forward to being a part of such a joyous celebration.”

A transfer student who came to the College in 2002, Kim majored in political science and completed internships with the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless and the United States Agency for International Development. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 2004, Kim studied international relations at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and Truman Scholar. 

“We are honored to have Rep. Kim take part in our celebration of the Class of 2021,” said John W. Boyer, dean of the College. “Rep. Kim’s commitment to public service and accomplishments as a Congressman provide important insights to students today as they seek to apply the scholarly foundation gained in the College to their fields of study and their own communities.”

Previous Class Day speakers have included distinguished cancer researcher Otis W. Brawley, SB’81, MD’85; award-winning journalist and podcast host Rebecca Jarvis, AB’03; Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Obama; and New York Times columnist David Brooks, AB’83. 

More information on the virtual Convocation ceremony, diploma ceremonies and other activities will be available on the Convocation website.

—This story was first published on the UChicago College website.

Recommended

Top Stories

  1. Three undergraduates awarded Goldwater Scholarships to support STEM education
  2. Could AI help recover energy and fresh water from municipal wastewater?
  3. Taking Aliens Seriously, with Avi Loeb (Ep. 68)

Related Topics

Class Day , Class of 2021 , Andy Kim , The College , Alumni , Congress